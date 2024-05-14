ATHEX: Benchmark yields some more ground

The Greek stock market followed a mildly downward course on Tuesday, closing with moderate losses, as its benchmark tried to consolidate itself at the new highs it conquered last week. This, in turn, is a week that is dominated by the corporate results of listed companies, including some blue chips, for the first quarter of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,471.78 points, shedding 0.29% from Monday’s 1,476.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.33%, ending at 3,561.61 points.

The banks index conceded 0.23% on Eurobank parting with 2.50%, while National rose 1.12%, Piraeus earned 0.47% and Alpha Bank stayed put.

Cenergy Holdings added 1.69%, whereas Titan Cement sank3.84%, Terna Energy dropped 2.32%, Ellaktor gave up 2.17% and Quest Holdings fell 1.33%.

In total 45 stocks secured gains, 51 endured losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last three weeks, amounting to 106.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €119.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.83% to close at 151.99 points.