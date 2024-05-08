ATHEX: Post-holiday jump to new 13-year high

The Greek stock market returned from its five-day holiday with a jump in prices that sent the benchmark to a new 13-year high on Wednesday, on significantly increased turnover too. Led by the blue chips of the Viohalco group, Cenergy and the National Bank of Greece (NBG), Athinon Avenue has risen to such heights as to consider the benchmark of 1,500 points for its main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,473.53 points, adding 1.47% to last Thursday’s 1,452.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.67%, ending at 3,582.57 points.

The banks index advanced 2.16%, on NBG soaring 4.23%, Alpha rising 2.21%, Piraeus fetching 0.99% and Eurobank collecting 0.69%.

Cenergy Holdings grew 4.38%, ElvalHalcor climbed 3.70% and Viohalco earned 3.60%, while Sarantis parted with 2.03% and Quest Holdings diminished 1.91%.

In total 60 stocks secured gains, 36 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 210 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €119.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.92% to 148.41 points.