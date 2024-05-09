ATHEX: Early losses reverse into fresh gains

Much as traders appeared eager to cash in Wednesday’s stock gains, Athinon Avenue reversed its losses and ended Thursday’s session on a new 13-year high for its benchmark, supported by key blue chips such as Eurobank and Public Power Corporation. Winners and losers on the day ended up in a dead heat. Turnover continued to grow.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,477.22 points, adding 0.25% to Wednesday’s 1,473.53 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.08%, ending at 3,585.56 points.

The banks index edged up 0.20%, as Eurobank fetched 1.52% and Alpha earned 0.43%, while National dropped 0.74% and Piraeus eased 0.24%.

Titan Cement grabbed 3.65%, PPC advanced 3.62%, Terna Energy augmented 1.84%, Lamda Development collected 1.58% and OTE telecom climbed 1.40%, just as Jumbo slumped 7.33%.

In total 52 stocks reported gains, another 52 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 280.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €210 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.24% to close at 148.76 points.