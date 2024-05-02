ATHEX: NBG rules the roost on bourse

The first-quarter financial results National Bank released on Wednesday proved a boost for stock prices on Thursday, as the lender rallied to a new eight-year high that reversed the early losses of the benchmark. Trading action was moderate at Athinon Avenue ahead of the Easter weekend, with the bourse set to reopen on Wednesday, May 8.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,452.24 points, adding 0.26% to Wednesday’s 1,448.48 points. Compared to the closing of last week it slipped 0.19%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.31%, ending at 3,523.77 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.20%.

The banks index advanced 0.97%, on National grabbing 3.31% and Eurobank earning 0.50%, while Piraeus gave up 0.61% and Alpha eased 0.44%. EYDAP water company collected 1.40%, as OTE telecom fell 1.54% and Titan Cement conceded 1.51%.

In total 45 stocks showed gains, 59 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 119.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €196.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.61% to close at 145.61 points.