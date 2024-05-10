ATHEX: Another day, another 13-year high

ECONOMY STOCKS

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue continued its growth on Friday with yet another 13-year record, bolstered by banks and certain other blue chips. However, the trading volume was significantly reduced from Thursday, with turnover dropping to the lowest level of the last 10 sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,484.08 points, adding 0.46% to Thursday’s 1,477.22 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.19%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.36%, ending at 3,598.44 points, and the banks index augmented 0.90%, as Piraeus improved 2.12%, Alpha earned 1.01%, Eurobank grew 0.68% and National edged up 0.25%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor grabbed 2.67%, Aegean Airlines climbed 2.57%, EYDAP rose 1.56% and Motor Oil collected 1.55%, while Jumbo continued its decline, losing 0.72%, and Cenergy Holdings sank 1.79%.

In total 67 stocks registered gains, 37 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112 million euros, down from Thursday’s €280.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.12% to 150.42 points.

Stocks

