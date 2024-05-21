Marshall Islands Register looks forward to Posidonia

Geopolitical changes and situations impacting shipping, along with sanctions and trade compliance, forthcoming regulatory changes from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other governing bodies, as well as immense technical advancements, are contributing to unprecedented changes in the industry, according to the IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry, which is preparing for its 12th consecutive participation at Posidonia, on June 3-7.

“We look forward to another successful Posidonia week. The exhibition brings together a wide variety of industry stakeholders, facilitating networking, information sharing, and more. Posidonia is an excellent opportunity to connect with stakeholders from around the world for productive business discussions, networking, introductions, and strengthening of relationships. We are pleased to continue to engage and grow with the Greek shipping community at Posidonia 2024 and beyond,” said Theo Xenakoudis, chief commercial officer and managing director in Piraeus.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator is actively involved in the work of IMO, and participates in all the committee and subcommittee meetings, as well as numerous working, drafting and correspondence groups to give owners and operators a voice in the development and review of necessary guidelines and requirements.