Poseidon Marine Supplies to participate in Posidonia 2024

Poseidon Marine Supplies, the Greek company that since 1976 has been supporting the safety of crews and the smooth operation of ships by offering lifesaving and firefighting equipment inspections and ship supplying services, is ready to welcome the international shipping community at its Posidonia 2024 stand, from June 3 to 7, and celebrate the opening of the company’s new service station in the port of Barcelona as well as the expansion of its international partnerships.

Following a client-centric approach, Poseidon Marine Supplies consistently supports the Greek and international shipping industry. With its headquarters in Piraeus, the company has for the past 48 years steadily developed to a multinational level, with the opening of service stations and the provision of supplies in major ports around the world, aiming to be close to every ship and its needs, whenever and wherever.

During its presence at Posidonia 2024, Poseidon Marine Supplies will celebrate the opening of its new service station in the Port of Barcelona, which was added to the company’s portfolio this year.