ATHEX: Benchmark drops further from 1,500 pts

A few hours after the Dow Jones posted its biggest decline in percentage terms in a year at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Greek bourse reverted to a southward course on Friday, dropping further away from the 1,500-point milestone it had achieved last Monday. Traders may already be considering the upcoming verdict by Fitch in less than a week, on May 31.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,477.69 points, shedding 0.27% from Thursday’s 1,481.65 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.86%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.24%, ending at 3,581.13 points and the banks index conceded 0.15%, with Alpha falling 0.67%, Eurobank giving up 0.53% and National sliding 0.17%, while Piraeus advanced 0.85%.

Autohellas grabbed 2.50% and Helleniq Energy earned 2.39%, whereas Cenergy Holdings parted with 2.11% and Motor Oil eased 1.96%.

In total 37 stocks obtained gains, 61 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s € 97.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.55% to close at 166.62 points.