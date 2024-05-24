ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark drops further from 1,500 pts

ATHEX: Benchmark drops further from 1,500 pts

A few hours after the Dow Jones posted its biggest decline in percentage terms in a year at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Greek bourse reverted to a southward course on Friday, dropping further away from the 1,500-point milestone it had achieved last Monday. Traders may already be considering the upcoming verdict by Fitch in less than a week, on May 31.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,477.69 points, shedding 0.27% from Thursday’s 1,481.65 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.86%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.24%, ending at 3,581.13 points and the banks index conceded 0.15%, with Alpha falling 0.67%, Eurobank giving up 0.53% and National sliding 0.17%, while Piraeus advanced 0.85%.

Autohellas grabbed 2.50% and Helleniq Energy earned 2.39%, whereas Cenergy Holdings parted with 2.11% and Motor Oil eased 1.96%.

In total 37 stocks obtained gains, 61 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s € 97.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.55% to close at 166.62 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Main index ends up with narrow gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Main index ends up with narrow gains

ATHEX: Second day of decline for stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Second day of decline for stocks

ATHEX: Stock market yields a bit of ground
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market yields a bit of ground

ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse hits milestone of 1,500 points

ATHEX: Bourse ends week with small decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends week with small decline

ATHEX: Bourse not yet ready for 1,500 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse not yet ready for 1,500 points