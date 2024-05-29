AI app for tourists to be unveiled next Monday

In terms of AI integration in public administration, Greece is “at a good level,” Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou said on Tuesday at the annual conference on “Shaping the Future of AI,” organized by the Digital World Summit Greece at the National Hellenic Research Foundation, under the auspices of the United Nations, the Ministry of Digital Governance and the Municipality of Athens.

The minister announced that, along with the Tourism Ministry, they will present the AI application for tourists next Monday. It is a digital assistant that will inform tourists about everything they need in Greece.

Papastergiou admitted that artificial intelligence may eliminate certain jobs but at the same time it will create more jobs, while stressing the need for retraining and upskilling. “Technology needs social sensitivity. You shouldn’t go forward so fast without looking back.”

Regarding the new challenges, the minister said that “we have to make our own models, create our own technology, our own infrastructures such as Daidalos, data centers with a green sign, but also change educational programs at universities.”