Food firms’ American dream

Serres-based dairy company Kri Kri is already in the process of sending the first shipments of Greek frozen yogurt to the other side of the Atlantic.

Although this step was expected from next year, its presence at the recent International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show in Houston, Texas seems to have opened the doors to the Greek company earlier.

Another Greek food company, Melissa Kikizas, has been living the American dream since last year, as it supplies US retail giant Walmart with pasta.

One may not yet see Melissa spaghetti on the shelves of Walmart, as it has the Walmart label on, but one will find dolmades from the world’s leader, Paliria, a Greek multinational, since it now has seven units production in four countries (Greece, China, Bulgaria and Jordan) and is now preparing to conquer the British market too.

These are just some of the examples of Greek food and beverage companies finding a place in US supermarkets, in an extremely demanding market both thanks to consumer habits and the different (in relation to Greece’s and the EU’s) legislation on food there.

Through participation in international exhibitions and mainly via their change of mentality that translates into investments to increase production, as well as adjusting products to different consumption habits, it is certain that many more Greek companies have the chance to export not only to neighboring countries, but also to much more distant countries and populous, crowded markets. After enjoying delicious Greek food during their stay in Greece, foreign visitors are very likely to look for it at home.

In this direction, the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Greek Embassy in Washington has begun a cycle of exploratory contacts with the seven major US retail chains (Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Albertsons Companies, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and Trader Joe’s). Walmart has so far responded to the invitation and is even considering a mission to Greece this fall for meetings with interested suppliers.