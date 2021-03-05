mobile-units-continue-free-tests-nationwide

Members of the public line up in the resort town of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth to undergo rapid tests conducted by National Public Health Organization (EODY) mobile units. Meanwhile, instructions for residents of central Athens who want to undergo a free checkup at a mobile unit were issued on Thursday by EODY. On Sunday, mobile units will be located from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Syntagma Square and the Syntagma Metro Station. Members of the public who would like to be tested must have their AMKA number and a police ID with them and should send a text message to 13033 with the code number 1. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]