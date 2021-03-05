IMAGES COVID MEASURES

Mobile units continue free tests nationwide

mobile-units-continue-free-tests-nationwide

Members of the public line up in the resort town of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth to undergo rapid tests conducted by National Public Health Organization (EODY) mobile units. Meanwhile, instructions for residents of central Athens who want to undergo a free checkup at a mobile unit were issued on Thursday by EODY. On Sunday, mobile units will be located from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Syntagma Square and the Syntagma Metro Station. Members of the public who would like to be tested must have their AMKA number and a police ID with them and should send a text message to 13033 with the code number 1. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]

READ MORE
[InTime News]
IMAGES

Emergency plan activated in wake of powerful quake

connecting-innovative-greeks-the-world-over0
IMAGES

Connecting Innovative Greeks the world over

[File photo]
IMAGES

Five large Greek museums to be given independent status

us-army-units-deployed-via-alexandroupoli0
IMAGES

US Army units deployed via Alexandroupoli

honor-bestowed-on-national-benefactor0
IMAGES

Honor bestowed on national benefactor 

women-s-groups-decry-joint-custody-legislation0
IMAGES

Women’s groups decry joint custody legislation