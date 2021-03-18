parliament-being-spruced-up-ahead-of-march-25-celebrations

A member of the Presidential Guard stands sentry in front of the tarp-covered Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens on Wednesday. Work got under way on Wednesday to spruce up the Parliament’s facade ahead of Greek Independence Day on March 25. The customary student parade has been canceled due to public health concerns, but the military is expected to pull out all the stops for the bicentennial of the Greek uprising against Ottoman rule. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will also be hosting a lunch to mark the occasion, which is expected to be attended by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, among other dignitaries. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]