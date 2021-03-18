IMAGES

Rehearsal ahead of March 25 military parade

rehearsal-ahead-of-march-25-military-parade

A Hellenic Air Force helicopter flies over the Acropolis hill during a rehearsal in Athens, Thursday. The military parade on March 25, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Greece’s War of Independence from Ottoman rule in 1821, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only political officials will attend it, along with foreign dignitaries. It was announced Thursday that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in Athens on March 24 to attend the two-day celebration of the bicentennial. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend.

1821 Anniversary
READ MORE
parliament-being-spruced-up-ahead-of-march-25-celebrations0
IMAGES

Parliament being spruced up ahead of March 25 celebrations

fighter-aircraft-fly-over-athens-in-march-25-rehearsal0
IMAGES

Fighter aircraft fly over Athens in March 25 rehearsal

heroes-of-1821-independence-war-decorate-fence-of-national-garden0
IMAGES

Heroes of 1821 Independence War decorate fence of National Garden

greece-marks-1821-war-of-independence0
IMAGES

Greece marks 1821 War of Independence

acropolis-committee-defends-concrete-path0
IMAGES

Acropolis committee defends concrete path

vaccination-plan-to-kick-start-tourism0
IMAGES

Vaccination plan to kick-start tourism