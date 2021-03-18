rehearsal-ahead-of-march-25-military-parade

A Hellenic Air Force helicopter flies over the Acropolis hill during a rehearsal in Athens, Thursday. The military parade on March 25, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Greece’s War of Independence from Ottoman rule in 1821, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only political officials will attend it, along with foreign dignitaries. It was announced Thursday that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in Athens on March 24 to attend the two-day celebration of the bicentennial. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend.