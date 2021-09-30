IMAGES

Slovakia’s PM visits wildfire-devastated Attica spot

[Panagiotis Stolis/ANA-MPA via Attica Region]

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (second left) and Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis (left) on Wednesday visited the area of Varybobi, north of Athens, that was devastated by wildfires in early August. Patoulis thanked the Slovak prime minister for his country’s help in fighting the fires, while Heger remarked that his presence underscores Slovakia’s intent to help with mitigating the disaster by helping with reforestation. Heger will meet Thursday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the climate crisis, migration and the Eastern Mediterranean set to feature on their agenda. [Panagiotis Stolis/ANA-MPA via Attica Region]

