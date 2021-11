“Running whets your appetite for life,” amateur runner Stelios Prassas tells Kathimerini. At the age of 90, Prassas became the oldest person to run the 42.195 km Athens Marathon on November 14, finishing in 8 hours. “I’ve run faster,” he adds, pointing to his time of 6 hours 27 minutes in 2018, at the age of 87. [Nikos Kokkalias]