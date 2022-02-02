Athens University’s Chinese students celebrate New Year

Chinese students at the University of Athens hold gift bags from their homeland brought to them by Chinese Ambassador to Athens Xiao Junzheng, with whom they celebrated Chinese New Year, and pose with their their Greek teachers in the Library of Athens University’s Faculty of Philosophy. The English-language BA Program in Archaeology, History and Literature of Ancient Greece, which has participants from more than 10 countries, is attended by 18 Chinese students. Many are also studying in English-language postgraduate programs or are PhD candidates. More than 50 Chinese are currently studying at the School of Philosophy. Under bilateral agreements with almost all Chinese universities that have Greek studies departments, students come to Greece almost every year to study at the School of Philosophy.