Greece sending supplies to refugees

Shipment of materials for the accommodation of refugees (tents, blankets, raincoats etc) were dispatched from Greece to Slovakia and Moldova through the European Civil Protection Mechanism yesterday. It was preceded by the shipment of medical supplies and medical equipment to Ukraine via Poland. Ιn addition to crippling economic sanctions by the West against Russia over its invasion, a large number of countries have scrambled to send weapons, supplies and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. (AMNA/CIVIL PROTECTION MINISTRY)

The still-smoking Euroferry Olympia is towed by a tugboat toward the Platygiali port in Astakos on the western coast of the Greek mainland, as hopes of finding 10 missing passengers started to fade, yesterday. The process, deemed necessary to facilitate the work of firefighters and rescuers, was expected to take around 15 hours. Relatives of the missing passengers who are waiting for news of their loved ones will also be provided with accommodation as the operation continues, the Shipping Ministry said. The fire on the Italian-flagged ferry broke out on February 18 as it was sailing to the port of Brindisi. It has already claimed one life.
