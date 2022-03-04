greece-sending-supplies-to-refugees

Shipment of materials for the accommodation of refugees (tents, blankets, raincoats etc) were dispatched from Greece to Slovakia and Moldova through the European Civil Protection Mechanism yesterday. It was preceded by the shipment of medical supplies and medical equipment to Ukraine via Poland. Ιn addition to crippling economic sanctions by the West against Russia over its invasion, a large number of countries have scrambled to send weapons, supplies and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. (AMNA/CIVIL PROTECTION MINISTRY)