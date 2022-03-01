people-in-thessaloniki-collect-necessities-for-ukrainians

People collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the Monastery of Vlatada, Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, on Tuesday. The first wave of refugees from Ukraine, mainly women and children, arrived in Greece by bus on 28 February, after they made their way through Romania. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on 28 February more than 500,000 refugees have fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia began its military operation on 24 February. [Dimitris Tosidis/EPA]