refugees-arrive-in-greece

A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees, of which 30% are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry announced on Monday. Police data showed that 869 refugees from Ukraine crossed the border into Greece on Sunday. There were 285 minors among them. The vast majority (757) entered the country through the Promachonas border crossing, with eight passing through Evzoni border post. Some 81 refugees flew into the Athens and Thessaloniki airports. The remainder entered at other points on the land border. (LOUIZA VRADI/ REUTERS)