Refugees arrive in Greece

refugees-arrive-in-greece
A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees, of which 30% are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry announced on Monday. Police data showed that 869 refugees from Ukraine crossed the border into Greece on Sunday. There were 285 minors among them. The vast majority (757) entered the country through the Promachonas border crossing, with eight passing through Evzoni border post. Some 81 refugees flew into the Athens and Thessaloniki airports. The remainder entered at other points on the land border. (LOUIZA VRADI/ REUTERS)

War Ukraine Migration
Members of the Patra Bar Association hold up signs protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the steps of the association’s headquarters in the western port city, yesterday. More anti-war protest marches and rallies were held in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country yesterday, and even more are planned over the weekend. Despite frantic calls by the international community to stop its invasion, Russia continues to wreak destruction in the eastern European country. Athens has escalated efforts to get Greeks and ethnic Greeks safely out of Ukraine as the war intensifies. (ANDREAS ALEXOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS)
Greeks continue calls for end to war