Stephen Fry presents Parthenon Sculptures proposal

Stephen Fry (2nd right), author of the best-selling retellings of Greek myths, presented his proposal to deal with the controversy of the Parthenon Marbles at an event in London attended by a 60-strong audience of politicians, diplomats and critics of the sculptures’ repatriation. The idea involves 3D-printed replicas made of Pentelic marble for the British Museum, while computer-generated artificial reality will be used to show visitors how the genuine pieces were returned to Athens. The campaign is backed by businessman Ioannis Lefas, human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson (2nd l) and Mark Gallagher of PR Agency Pagefield Communications (l). The event was attended by Lefas’ daughter, Melissa (r).

Parthenon Sculptures Initiative
