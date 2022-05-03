Belgian royals visit Greece

Belgium’s King Philippe reviews an honor guard after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens on Monday. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde began a three-day official visit on Monday to Greece at the invitation of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The Belgian royals are accompanied by sizable delegation of ministers, rectors and businessmen. They were received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-​Mitsotakis, at Maximos Mansion. A traditional state dinner, hosted by the president in honor of the royal visit, was to take place in the evening. On Tuesday, they will visit the ANTAMA social cooperative enterprise, the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, the archaeological site of Thorikos in Lavrio, and the Acropolis Museum. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]