Asia Minor refugees remembered in Technopolis show

An archive photo from the US Library of Congress’ National Red Cross Photograph Collection shows refugees from the 1922-24 Asia Minor Disaster at an unidentified location in downtown Athens soon after their arrival, as the country grappled with the influx of millions of ethnic Greeks from Turkey. The photograph is part of an expansive exhibition organized by the City of Athens to commemorate those events, which includes oral testimony from survivors. “I Remember ’22” opens next Wednesday at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi and is scheduled to run through October. It is part of a series of events across Greece commemorating the 100th anniversary of Turkey’s violent expulsion of the Greeks. [US Library of Congress/Technopolis/Via AMNA]

