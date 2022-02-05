IMAGES

Mapping the footprints of the refugees of 1922

mapping-the-footprints-of-the-refugees-of-1922

An ongoing study aims to map the movement of Greek refugees and their distribution across the motherland in the wake of the Asia Minor disaster of 1922 and the population exchange between Greece and the newly born Turkish republic. A team of researchers at the University of Ioannina in northwestern Greece, led by assistant professor in computer simulation Athanassios Stavrakoudis, have collected and digitized data found in several public historical archives on about 600,000 rural and urban refugees, 100 years after the catastrophe. They are also studying the refugees’ imprint on political and economic life in Greece.

