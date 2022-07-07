Out-of-this-world holidays

Kathimerini attended Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas last month, where more than 5,000 engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs presented the new trends in cutting-edge technologies that will dominate this century: machine learning, automation, robotics and space technology. As NASA prepares to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972, the focus is on the so-called Space Economy initially through tourism. At first glance, leisure travel in space may seem like something out of a science-fiction book or, at best, a general idea to be implemented in the distant future. However, the opposite view was argued by Brent Sherwood, vice president of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, who insisted that it’s not just an idea but something that’s becoming a reality. In his keynote address he said the first commercial space station is being built.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy