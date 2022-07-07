Out-of-this-world holidays
Kathimerini attended Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas last month, where more than 5,000 engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs presented the new trends in cutting-edge technologies that will dominate this century: machine learning, automation, robotics and space technology. As NASA prepares to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972, the focus is on the so-called Space Economy initially through tourism. At first glance, leisure travel in space may seem like something out of a science-fiction book or, at best, a general idea to be implemented in the distant future. However, the opposite view was argued by Brent Sherwood, vice president of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, who insisted that it’s not just an idea but something that’s becoming a reality. In his keynote address he said the first commercial space station is being built.