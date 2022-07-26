IMAGES

Premier meets with US rock legend, activist

Premier meets with US rock legend, activist
[Prime Minister's Office]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) met with legendary American songwriter and music producer Desmond Child (r) on Monday at the Maximos Mansion and thanked him for his efforts aimed at the repatriation of the Parthenon Sculptures to Athens. Last month, Child held a star-studded concert at the 2,000-year-old Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis titled “Desmond Child Rocks the Parthenon” to raise awareness for Greece’s claim for the sculptures’ return from the British Museum.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece, US join forces in fight against climate change
IMAGES

Greece, US join forces in fight against climate change

Residents evacuated at Lesvos beach resort
IMAGES

Residents evacuated at Lesvos beach resort

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels
IMAGES

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels

Volunteer firemen on the front line
IMAGES

Volunteer firemen on the front line

Message against revisionism from Crete
IMAGES

Message against revisionism from Crete

Respite from heat expected this week
IMAGES

Respite from heat expected this week