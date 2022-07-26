Premier meets with US rock legend, activist
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) met with legendary American songwriter and music producer Desmond Child (r) on Monday at the Maximos Mansion and thanked him for his efforts aimed at the repatriation of the Parthenon Sculptures to Athens. Last month, Child held a star-studded concert at the 2,000-year-old Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis titled “Desmond Child Rocks the Parthenon” to raise awareness for Greece’s claim for the sculptures’ return from the British Museum.