Premier meets with US rock legend, activist

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) met with legendary American songwriter and music producer Desmond Child (r) on Monday at the Maximos Mansion and thanked him for his efforts aimed at the repatriation of the Parthenon Sculptures to Athens. Last month, Child held a star-studded concert at the 2,000-year-old Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis titled “Desmond Child Rocks the Parthenon” to raise awareness for Greece’s claim for the sculptures’ return from the British Museum.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy