IMAGES

Greece, US join forces in fight against climate change

US presidential climate envoy and former secretary of state John Kerry addresses the international conference ‘Our Ocean Greece 2024’ via recorded message, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens, on Monday. Athens considers the organization of the ‘Our Ocean’ conference, which, among other things, promotes respect for the international Law of the Sea, an important step towards strengthening cooperation with Washington on issues of broader interest. ‘Greece is doing what it usually does, which is to come forward and lead an effort that will make a difference for the entire planet,’ said Kerry. [Yiannis Kolesides/AMNA]

