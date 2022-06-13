Deconstructing Athens

Experts will present the findings of a two-year study on the future livability and sustainability of Greece’s capital, home to more than 3 million inhabitants, during an event at the Serafeio Conference Center on Thursday. The survey is part of the Athens Urban Age Task Force initiative, a partnership between the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Alfred Herrhausen Society and the Municipality of Athens. LSE Cities Director Ricky Burdett will present fresh data comparing Athens with other global cities and offering insights into spatial, social, economic and environmental attributes at a metropolitan and local level. [Shutterstock]