Paros complains that frequent blackouts hurt business

The Municipality of Paros has lodged a complaint with the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), complaining that constant, prolonged and unpredictable power blackouts are harming the popular Cycladic island’s tourism industry. ‘Despite repeated calls... there is still insufficient information... as to the extent and the estimated [duration] of blackouts,’ the complaint states. Arrivals on the island appear to be exceeding 2019 levels.