Beacon of renewal

The old Gavrio lighthouse on Kastri hill on the island of Andros. Manufactured in 1874 by the French Lighthouse Company, it has been out of service since 1953 when it was replaced by an automated light. Now a team of volunteers, including architects and engineers, plan to restore the listed structure with a donation from local shipowner Giannoulis Kampanis. “It is an important monument, with historical, cultural, architectural and technological value that could serve as a landmark of the island port,” says architect Sophia Bartzoka, a member of the team code-named ‘Faros 8022.’ Works are expected to be completed in spring 2023.

