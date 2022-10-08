IMAGES

Culture Ministry panel considering energy cuts for winter

Greece’s Culture Ministry has set up a committee to assess ways of conserving energy by turning off lights at certain historical monuments around the country during the winter, in line with efforts in other European countries to cut down on electricity use. So-called “energy managers” in regional archaeological offices are awaiting instructions. Eleftheria Deko, who designed and installed the new lighting on the Acropolis, says the psychological aspect should be taken into consideration. “Energy saving is something complex,” she says, adding that the new lighting saves 65% in power consumption compared to the previous one. [InTime News]

