Art museum to finally attain ownership of its building

Athens’ National Museum of Contemporary Art will be the owner of the building it is housed in by the end of the year, following approval of the transfer by the building’s current owner, Attiko Metro, the builder of the Athens metro. The building, originally a brewery, was built in the 1950s but had become dilapidated by the 1990s and half of it was demolished, to the consternation of architects. The extensive renovation required meant that the museum, created in 2000, could only start using part of the building in 2015 and fully open it up to the public in February 2020.

