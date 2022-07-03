A visual escape to the rock-hewn churches of Ethiopia

The Byzantine and Christian Museum on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue in Athens is offering a visual escape through the lens of Vassilis Artikos to Ethiopia and the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, in a mountainous region some 645 kilometers from Addis Ababa. The 11 churches, which date from the 9th to the 14th century, are on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and, as they are considered an eighth wonder of the world, attract worshippers who flock there during the major Christian holidays. The acclaimed photographer has captured their Doric beauty, together with pilgrims who arrive there through the mountains, in white cloaks and holding staffs in their hands, which facilitate their difficult journey. The temporary exhibition, titled “In Drum and Dance,” began on June 25 and will last until October 9.

