IMAGES

Lab helps preserve cultural heritage

Lab helps preserve cultural heritage

A sample from a Byzantine-era wall found at Thessaloniki’s under-construction Venizelos metro station sits under the microscope at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Laboratory of Building Materials. Under the guidance of Maria Stefanidou, the department is making a big effort to document and preserve materials found in cultural monuments that are at growing risk from the weather extremes exacerbated by climate change. The team also develop substitute materials for restoration work, most recently at the Venizelos station, where Roman and Byzantine antiquities were discovered and will be displayed. [Alexandros Avramidis]

Technology Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A museum is born
IMAGES

A museum is born

Rare Cycladic antiquities displayed at Athens museum
IMAGES

Rare Cycladic antiquities displayed at Athens museum

Archaeological research casts Cyclades history in new light
IMAGES

Archaeological research casts Cyclades history in new light

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna
IMAGES

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels
IMAGES

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels

New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?
IMAGES

New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?