Dozens of public and private buildings in Athens to open doors to public

The Athenian version of Open House, an event that first started in London in 1992 to promote appreciation of architecture by the general public, will see a selection of public and private buildings that represent distinct styles and trends spanning different centuries opening their doors to anyone who would like to look around inside. Among the highlights of the event’s ninth instalment, which runs from April 1-2, will be tours of the 1885 Psychas Mansion, now home to the Italian Embassy, designed by Ernst Ziller; the neoclassic manor housing the Gagosian Gallery in Kolonaki; the recently-revamped Athens Conservatory, a modernist landmark designed by Greek architect Ioannis Despotopoulos in 1959; and the Ouranos apartments project, designed by architect Mari Goga, on Lycabettus Hill.

