One of Greece’s most famous plus-size models, 26-year-old Alexia Kouvela, has founded the country’s first agency exclusively for the least represented models on the world’s runways. “The trendy stores didn’t carry sizes for girls with extra pounds, so I often ended up dressing in men’s clothes. There were times when I would go to the fitting room and burst into tears,” she tells Kathimerini.

