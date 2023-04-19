Amphipolis Tomb opens for scientists, researchers

Nine years after its discovery, the Kasta Tomb, also known as the Amphipolis Tomb, in northern Greece, opened to scientists, researchers and tour operators on Tuesday, who will be able to examine the archaeological site and find the best solutions for its operation. These first visitors, divided into groups of five people and accompanied by a guard or archaeologist, entered the interior of the tomb and viewed the burial trench. The famous archaeological site, which generated global media attention in 2014 following the discovery of the late 4th century BC tomb, is currently undergoing massive restoration, with financial support from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund. [Alexandros Avramidis]

