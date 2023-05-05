Neglected Athenian landmark to be restored

The pavilion adjacent to the Church of Saint Demetrios Loumbardiaris on Philopappou Hill, designed by architect Dimitris Pikionis (1887-1968), has been transferred to the Municipality of Athens by the Greek Public Properties Company (ETAD) in order to protect and restore this neglected Athenian landmark. Known in Greek as the Anapaftirion, the structure was part of a larger redevelopment of the area overseen by Pikionis between 1954 and 1957. It combines stone foundation techniques from the Acropolis with traditional Japanese architectural principles. Designated a UNESCO protected monument since 1996, the pavilion has been closed for approximately 20 years.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy