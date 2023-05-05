IMAGES

Neglected Athenian landmark to be restored

The pavilion adjacent to the Church of Saint Demetrios Loumbardiaris on Philopappou Hill, designed by architect Dimitris Pikionis (1887-1968), has been transferred to the Municipality of Athens by the Greek Public Properties Company (ETAD) in order to protect and restore this neglected Athenian landmark. Known in Greek as the Anapaftirion, the structure was part of a larger redevelopment of the area overseen by Pikionis between 1954 and 1957. It combines stone foundation techniques from the Acropolis with traditional Japanese architectural principles. Designated a UNESCO protected monument since 1996, the pavilion has been closed for approximately 20 years.

Architecture

