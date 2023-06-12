IMAGES

Not tourists but residents: Slow travelers join local communities

“Slow travel” stands in contrast to the mass tourism that is overwhelming an increasing number of destinations in Greece. Three entrepreneurs, a Brazilian, a Canadian and a Greek, cater to a clientele who want to immerse themselves in a local culture and take the time to do so: This means, among other things, sending children to local schools. Ermoupoli, on the island of Syros (photo), is one of the three destinations that the company, Boundless Life, has initially chosen to focus on. Elina Zois, the Greek co-founder, says 30 such travelers spend a lot more than a 1,000 casual ones.

Tourism

