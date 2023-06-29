Four long-time volunteers

The ladies (from left to right) Anna Maravea, Maria Kalafata, Aphroditi Terzidi and Alkistis Relli have been standing by children with motor disabilities and neurodevelopmental problems for decades. As long-time volunteers of the Rehabilitation for the Disabled organization (ELEPAP) on Kononos Street in the Athens suburb of Pangrati, they have have continued to offer their time and open their arms to youngsters since the 1980s. Their duties may have changed – they no longer have to feed the children or take them for rides in their wheelchairs as they did for years (ELEPAP now has 260 employees to cover all their needs) – but they still care for their well-being by organizing events and fundraising.

