Scientists warn earth entering multi-year warm spell

A man walks in front of an installation featuring a burning Earth at a park in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea. The last three days have been the warmest in modern global history, as an epic heatwave continues to break temperature records from North America to Antarctica. The temperature increase comes as scientists warn that the Earth is entering a multi-year warm spell due to two factors: continuous exhaust emissions from burning oil, petrol and coal, and the return of the cyclical weather phenomena El Nino. The abrupt change is raising concerns among climate change scientists, who say the situation is now “out of control,’”as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday.

