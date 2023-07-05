Curtains for remote island school due to lack of students

A primary school teacher stands in front of a school on the southern Aegean island of Karpathos with its two remaining pupils. The school will not open this September after 63 years as the two children will move to a nearby school. Located in Diafani, the primary school and kindergarten in the area was built in 1960, with money from the prefecture and Michael Avdellis. It had about 100 pupils. In 1994 painting work on its walls was undertaken by the local folk painter Vassilis Hatzivassilis. With her arrival in 2022, substitute teacher Theodora Koukourikou embarked on a campaign to help repair the decrepit school building. Contributions poured in from all over Greece, while chairs, curtains and technical equipment were donated to ensure the school’s connection to the internet.

