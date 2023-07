Preschool education will be placed under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education, aiming to consolidate and harmonize educational policies for children up to the age of 6, while also expediting the identification of physical, intellectual, psychological and specific needs, and disorders in children. Greece ranks in the lowest position in the EU in terms of the participation of children aged 3 to 6 in preschool education.

