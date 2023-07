A firefighter helps an injured colleague outside at a village on the outskirts of Mandra in West Attica, on Wednesday, as a blaze raged for the third day in the broader vicinity, tearing through forests, pastureland, villages, farms and businesses. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

