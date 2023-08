Wearing ancient Greek chlamys, NBA legend Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, partied with their friends on his boat off the coast of Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea. Magic’s social media was filled with photos, advertising Greece and the ancient Greek kitsch that proves to be durable and timeless.

