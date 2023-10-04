Coldplay concert in doubt after OAKA closure

Apart from sports, the closure of the Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA) due to structural issues with the iconic arched roof has created problems for the concert industry too, with the planned mega-concert of British rock band Coldplay next June thrown into doubt. The multi-million-euro event on June 8-9 was sold out in three days, while extra revenue was expected to flow in from 40,000 visitors who would travel from abroad to see the band, as was the case with rock band Guns N’ Roses last summer. The number of foreign visitors is large, with flights and accommodation in Athens already booked, recording an occupancy of 100% on those dates, according to data from the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels. [AP]

