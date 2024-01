Participants in the “Ride of Love” initiative take a photo in front of the Christmas tree on downtown Athens’ Syntagma Square on Thursday night. Spearheaded by the union of Attica taxi drivers, SATA, “Ride of Love” saw 20 cabbies dedicating an evening to take 58 residents of elderly care homes run by the municipal authority on a driving tour of the city center so they could enjoy the holiday decorations. [City of Athens/AMNA]

