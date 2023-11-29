Winning proposals for four Athens metro squares announced

A circular metallic canopy over the entrance-exit of the Dikastiria (Courts) metro station, on a circular plaza, will serve as a reference point of the new station. The competition for the design of four squares above the stations of Akadimia, Alexandras, Dikastiria and Kypseli on Line 4 of the Athens metro has been completed with the winning bids being Tense Architecture Network (Dikastiria), XZA Architects (Alexandras), Apostolopoulos-Tasoulis (Akadimia) and Fiore Architects (Kypseli).

