Scientists with the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA) install, for the first time in Greece, 15 artificial nests for the endangered Black vultures of the fire-ravaged Dadia forest in northern Greece. The initiative coincides with the vulture’s breeding season, which starts in January. The question now is whether the birds will take to the new nests.

