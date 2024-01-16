IMAGES

Fishermen calling for no-go zones

Although they are well aware of the financial losses they will incur, fishermen on Amorgos are calling for limits to be placed on fishing around their island in order to preserve fish stocks for the future. Their proposal, which is aimed at the sustainability of fishing and the protection of the environment, now has the necessary scientific backing as the Agricultural University of Athens has completed and submitted a relevant study to the state. More specifically, fishermen are calling for the establishment of three marine areas where fishing will be prohibited, as well as a zone of 1.5 nautical miles around the island, in which the ban will apply for April and May – the breeding months of most fish species. [Giorgos Moutafis]

