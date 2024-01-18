Pakistani community marks migrant murder anniversary

The president of the Pakistani community, Javed Aslan, prays at the site where migrant Shahzad Luqman was murdered in central Athens by two men with links to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group on the 11th anniversary of the incident. Luqman, aged 27, was attacked and stabbed seven times in Petralona, south of the city center, on January 17, 2013, as he was cycling to his place of work. Two men, Christos Steriopoulos and Dionysis Liakopoulos, then 29 and 25, were immediately arrested and confessed to their crime. They denied the incident was racially motivated or that they were affiliated to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party. In 2014 they were found guilty of murder and the illegal possession and use of a weapon, a conviction that was upheld on appeal in 2019. In the subsequent Golden Dawn trial in October 2020, they were also both convicted of joining a criminal organisation.

